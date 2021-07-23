Properties near East Gate issued evacuation alert

The Garrison fire is near East Gate and Manning Park. BC Wildfire

The Garrison fire near East Gate is responsible for 151 properties in the area being put on evacuation alert.

The alert was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan (RDOS) Similkameen Friday, July 23, at 7:45 p.m.

The Garrison fire is an estimated 45 hectares and is burning out of control, according to BC Wildfire. It was discovered Tuesday, July 20 and the cause is undertermined.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and the RDOS are actively monitoring the situation and should conditions deteriorate, evacuation orders may be issued. As much advance notice as possible will be provided prior to an Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice to due changing conditions.

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for evacuation order:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation 0rder be called while separated.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available:

• government-issued ID

• medications

• eyeglasses

• valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information) o immediate care needs for dependents

• Prepare to move persons with mobility concerns, children and/or neighbors, if assistance is needed.

Related: One home damaged in Nk’Mip fire, Mexican reinforcements arrive this weekend

Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous hits 1,000 hectares

https://www.rdos.bc.ca/newsandevents/rdos-news/hot-topics/article/3493

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com