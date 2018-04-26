Preparing for flood prevention along Mill Creek in Kelowna. -Image: Aldyn Overend

Property owners near creeks in Kelowna urged to prepare

Risk of flooding increases as runoffs from higher elevations reach the valley bottom

Central Okanagan property owners living near creeks and streams who have historically experienced flooding are urged to prepare and take proactive measures to protect their property.

Properties along Okanagan Lake are currently not at risk of flooding and the lake is not anticipated to be a concern at this time.

Freshet is underway with peak runoff flows from higher elevation snow melt to the valley bottom estimated to occur within the next three weeks. With warmer weather being experienced and rainfall in the forecast, residents are asked to be alert and, more importantly, to prepare as these factors can affect the risk of flooding.

Several local government flood prevention and mitigation measures are underway throughout the Central Okanagan in potentially vulnerable areas that have experienced flooding in the past. Officials continue to monitor weather conditions and creeks and streams across the region.

In Kelowna, Mill Creek levels are being closely monitored. In order to protect public infrastructure only, mitigation work and protection measures are being placed along Mill Creek at the following locations by crews and the BC Wildfire Services:

• The lake up to Richter Street

• Brookside Avenue through to Lindahl Street

• Burne Avenue

• Ethel Street to Gordon Drive

The above work is expected to be complete by the end of the week, with additional ongoing work along Mill Creek planned.

To protect public infrastructure from potential flooding, crews now need to access specific private properties along Mill Creek to place protection measures. To allow them to do this, a local State of Emergency specifically for Mill Creek in Kelowna has been put in place. This is a proactive approach to preparing for the increasing flows in Mill Creek, to keep our communities safe.

All property owners living near creeks and streams in the Central Okanagan, especially those who have historically experienced flooding, are responsible for protecting their buildings, structures and properties from groundwater and potential flood damage. This includes protective measures for storm drains in underground parkades.

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available to help residents with their flood prevention preparations. All sand and sandbag locations in the Central Okanagan can be found at cordemergency.ca/map. An additional sand and sandbag location has been added in Kelowna at Rowcliffe Park. This brings the total sandbagging stations to 13 in the region.

As creek levels and flows increase, the public is asked to use care when walking near these areas as banks can be slippery and unstable. Be aware that creeks and streams can rise rapidly. Anyone noticing a non-emergency flooding concerns is asked to call their local municipality.

The Regional Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support crews in the field responding to the issues of localized flooding during the 2018 freshet and ramp up mitigation work.

Visit cordemergency.ca for the most up to date information, and resources on how to be prepared to keep your family and property safe. Sign up for e-updates on the cordemergency.ca website to have the latest news delivered to your inbox.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inmates, machines adding muscle to Oliver flood fight
Next story
Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

Just Posted

Property owners near creeks in Kelowna urged to prepare

Risk of flooding increases as runoffs from higher elevations reach the valley bottom

Send us your spring pics for a chance to win

The Capital News is collecting photos of you taking advantage of this nice weather

Purchasing knock-off products seen as ethical in Chinese culture, says UBCO study

Kelowna - Consumers buy counterfeit items based on cultural influences, says UBCO prof

Construction starts along Richter Street

The work is expected to be completed in July

False alarm for invasive mussels found on boat at Osoyoos border

The mussels were already dead

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

3 year-old golden lab from Calgary missing after car accident east of Revelstoke

The car that Abbie — a three year old Golden lab was driving in — flipped over and ended up in a ditch early this morning

Inmates, machines adding muscle to Oliver flood fight

Inmates are packing 250 sandbags a day, but RDOS says newly acquired machine will push 6,000 an hour

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Sunshine brings out beachgoers in the Shuswap

Spring is here so bring on the beach, it’s never to early for a swim

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was handed $1k fine, on top of $5k fine already imposed, and 10-year animal prohibition

Most Read