City budget 2019: More firefighters approved by Kelowna city council

Council has approved a request to add eight more firefighters over the next two years

Update—11:06 a.m.

Council is considering adding more money than originally planned in 2019 to help address the need for affordable and supportive housing in the city.

While the provisional budget allocated $750,000 from reserves to pay for land next year, council has set the item aside for later discussion, possibly to add more money.

The city regularly partners with B.C. Housing for the development of affordable and supportive housing projects, often providing land for developments built by the provincial agency.

Kelowna has a Housing Opportunity Reserve Fund to provide money for such land purchases but the fund does not have enough money in it now to buy a parcel of land.

City staff say says given the need for affordable housing and the ability of the city to partner with other levels of government, the money was included.

At the request of Coun. Brad Sieben, the item was set aside and council will consider adding more than the budgeted amount after all other budget requests have been considered and what the final tax increase amount comes out at.

Update—Dec. 13, 10:15 a.m.

Kelowna city council has approved the hiring of eight more firefighter over the next two years.

The move will complete the plan introduced this year to establish a full-time firehall in the Glemore area.

The city will hire four more firefighters in 2019 and an additional four in 2020. Fire chief Travis Whiting called the hires critical for fire suppression in the city.

The Glenmore station is the fifth full-time firehall in the city, joining the main one on Enterprise Way, the downtown hall, and halls in Rutland and the Mission.

The city will spend just under $1.6 million to pay for the staffing additions between 2019 and 2021.

Councillor Luke stack said he liked the plan to phase in the eight new firefighters given the move was a big hit to the budget’s bottom line.

He noted there was controversy last year when council put off hiring the new firefighters to this year to keep the 2017 budget in line.

The hall is currently staffed by four firefighters.

The addition of the new personnel not only allows the city to complete the full-time hall plan, it also allows for a rescue unit to be based out of the hall.

Whiting said it will help the fire department respond quicker to calls at the north end of the city and also respond to calls for assistance in neighbouring Lake Country quicker.

The money for the new firefighter will come from taxation revenue.

Original story:

The Kelowna city council deliberations over its 2019 budget have begun.

The all-day session at city hall today will determine the financial plan the city will follow next year. Some tweaks may be made early in the new year when the city learns how much new construction revenue from 2018 can be used to offset the annual tax demand.

The final budget will be approved in May and, historically the change, if any, from the result of the deliberations, is minimal.

This year, heading into the deliberations, the city is looking at a total 4.4 per cent tax increase, 1.95 per cent of which would be an infrastructure levy to help pay for an estimated $477 infrastructure “deficit” the city is facing over the next 10 years.

The proposed tax increase for 2019 would result in an $88 increase in the municipal property taxes for the average single-detached home in Kelowna with an assessed value of $682,260.

Last year, the city raised taxes an average 2.99 per cent. The provisional 2019 budget calls for a 2.45 per cent increase in municipal taxes plus the 1.95 per cent infrastructure levy.

The provisional 2019 budget highlights also include:

• Investment in downtown safety and cleanliness

• Bolstering first-responder resources such as police and fire fighting with 16 new front line personnel, including eight more firefighters to staff a full-time fire hall in the Glenmore area and six more police offers over the next two years. Both the RCMP and fire department are also asking for more support staff. The fire department wants two more casual dispatchers and the RCMP wants an operational intelligence clerk and a forensics video analyst. The budget estimates the total cost of police services next year at $33.4 million and the total cost of fire protection at $19.6 million.

• Allocating funding for land acquisition, specifically for affordable housing partnership opportunities as a new approach towards housing pressures faced by the community

• Delivering on “balanced” transportation networks with the construction of both the Ethel Avenue and Sutherland Avenue active transportation corridors and the accelerated delivery of the South Perimeter Road and Gordon Drive extensions

• Renewing and expanding parkland and waterfront access including City Park, Knox Mountain’s Paul’s Tomb Trail, Glenmore Recreation Park and interim access at the Hobson Road park property

• Investments in storm drainage improvements to mitigate impacts of flooding and climate change

Transportation is the largest capital expenditure in the budget at $28.4 million.

As part of the budget deliberations, city staff will recommend council consider the introduction of the controversial 1.95 per cent infrastructure levy in both 2019 and 2020 budgets. It is one of the options being proposed to fund a infrastructure deficit staff have identified in the city’s 10-Year Capital Plan.

“It is one of the ways we can take action and be resourceful in investing in our future so that Kelowna continues to be a great place to live,” says the staff report.

“As a financially resourceful municipality, the City of Kelowna has multiple revenue sources. Taxation represents 36 per cent. User fees and charges, grants, sponsorship and advertising, reserves and surpluses are other forms of revenue sources.”

The net taxation demand in the provisional Budget calls for collection of $139.4 million.

Capital investment, not including the Kelowna International Airport or the city’s utilities is pegged at $60.9 million with $13.6 million funded from taxation. The report says 39 per cent of that will go the renewal of infrastructure, 49 per cent for growth and 12 per cent for new infrastructure

For 2019, the budget includes $11.1 million in operating requests, with $7.1 million to be funded from taxation. There is also $217,000 in expenditure reductions.

(More to come)

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.