A rendering of the proposed development, called 2020, adjacent to other currently underway projects in the area. (Contributed)

Proposed 46-storey tower dubbed ‘2020’ would be Kelowna’s tallest building

The building was proposed two days after council approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue

Just two days after plans for Kelowna’s next tallest building were finalized, a developer has proposed one that’s even taller.

And it’s set to be called “2020.”

New Town Architecture and Engineering submitted plans on Thursday (Jan. 14) for a 276-unit, 46-storey, 141-metre-tall tower on Bertram Street — 34 storeys and 115 metres taller than zoning for the area currently allows. The building would be four storeys and six metres taller than the recently approved 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s next tallest building receives hesitant approval from council

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for contentious Costco relocation

Proposed to take up the lots of 1464, 1468 and 1476 Bertram Street, 2020 would abut under-construction 25- and 34-storey buildings and a site where a 16-storey building is planned.

READ MORE: New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

The narrow-footprint building is planned to have office space and retail on the ground floor and 4 storeys of internal parking providing 270 stalls. A total of 400 bike parking stalls and six car-share vehicles will also be provided.

A diagram showing planned use in the building. (Contributed)

A diagram showing planned use in the building. (Contributed)

Ten storeys would be dedicated to house 70 units of rental-only housing and the upper 30 storeys of the building would be offered for sale. Of the for-sale units, 54 would be three-bedrooms, targeted at families looking to live downtown. Thirty-six units would be designated as co-living homes. Each unit would house up to six people — each given their own bedroom and bathroom — with shared living and kitchen spaces. The remaining residences would be a mixture of one and two-bedroom units.

The developer stated it hopes to provide housing for the”missing middle market,” allowing people with lower incomes to affordably live downtown.

The proposal also indicates plans for a 50-space daycare and more than 15,000 square-feet of amenity space, split between the rooftop and podium.

Throughout the seven-page proposal, the developer does not give a reason as to why it chose the name 2020.

The full proposal is available on the “Current Developments” section of the city’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm mother of 6 remembered following fatal Highway 97A crash
Next story
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

Just Posted

Megan Freedman’s music video for Perfect was shot at the Lindon House on Ethel Street. (Perfect - Megan Freedman)
Kelowna musician’s anti-bullying anthem receives international award

The music video was shot at Kelowna’s Lindon House

A rendering of the proposed development, called 2020, adjacent to other currently underway projects in the area. (Contributed)
Proposed 46-storey tower dubbed ‘2020’ would be Kelowna’s tallest building

The building was proposed two days after council approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
‘Dangerous situation’ inside busy Kelowna store prompts police presence

27-year-old man apprehended after threatening to harm himself inside store

A concept rendering of the proposed three-tower development at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street. (Contributed)
‘Gentrification’ not the answer: Mega-condo won’t fix social issues, says Kelowna councillor

Letters of support for a three-tower downtown development cited issues with homeless population in the area

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

Black Press media file
Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit.

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
Landmark deal sees B.C. forest firms treat big cedars like a First Nation would

Western Forest Products, Interfor among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm mother of 6 remembered following fatal Highway 97A crash

GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal already for family involved in deadly crash near Enderby

A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Coast Guard ramps up protections for B.C. whales

First-ever Marine Mammal Desk will enhance cetacean reporting and enforcement

Two toucans sit on tree at an unidentified zoo. (Pixabay.com)
BC SPCA calls for ban on exotic animal trade after 50 parrots, toucans pass through YVR

One toucan was found dead and several others were without food

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

Most Read