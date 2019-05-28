Proposed Glenmore Valley development addresses Kelowna’s housing issues

Valley Road buildings would provide shelter for seniors, at-risk families

A supportive and independent living facility in the Glenmore Valley is one step closer to fruition after city council moved to amend Kelowna’s Official Community Plan to change the land use designation of the lot and sent the issue to a public hearing.

“I think this would be a very welcome addition to the Glenmore Valley,” Coun. Luke Stack said following a presentation. “I thank the applicant for taking the effort to work through this and find a way to provide both seniors housing and family housing in this area.”

Valuation consultant Kent-Macpherson applied for the land changes that transfers the designation from agriculture to low and medium density housing on behalf of owner Springdale Properties Ltd.

READ MORE: Province to spend $2.4M annually to keep Cornerstone shelter open 'indefinitely'

The existing site at 330 Valley Road could be rezoned to allow for 30 townhomes along with an amenity building and a independent living facility to the south.

In collaboration with NOW Canada Society and Kelowna’s Women Shelter, the developer aims to address the critical need for housing for at-risk families in the community by building one- to four-bedroom townhomes. The homes will be leased to NOW Canada Society for 30 years for a rental rate of $1, the original proposal reads.

READ MORE: Newest supportive housing project raises familiar reactions

A community garden, playground and an amenity building will also be on site.

The lot, which will be subdivided into two titled lots, will also be the location for a 158-unit independent living home for seniors. If approved, the development will include 127 parking stalls, with 64 underground spots, accessed from Glenpark Drive.

The next step will be to bring the amendment forward for a public hearing for further consideration.

