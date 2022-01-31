Proposed Kelowna northend brewery’s liquor licence lands at public hearing

City staff is supporting a liquor licence for a proposed brewery in Kelowna’s North End.

Council will hear submissions at a public hearing set for Feb. 8, on a proposed liquor licence for Railside Brewing Ltd. The brewery, at 1170-1186 High Road would have room for 77 people indoors and an outdoor patio for 38. Proposed hours of sale would be 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The establishment would be closed on Monday.

The brewery, which submitted its development permit to the city last November would be located next to the Rail Trail.

Anyone wishing to submit comments at the public hearing can do so through the city before 8 a.m. on Feb. 8, as well as online or in-person during the hearing. A link to participate online will be available on the City of Kelowna website at the scheduled public meeting time. Instructions on how to participate can be found by clicking here, contacting the office of the city clerk at 250-469-8645, or by emailing cityclerk@kelowna.ca.

The provincial government has final say in granting a liquor licence.

The brewery hopes to open sometime in the spring of this year.

