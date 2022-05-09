Proposed Rutland pot store smoked

Council voted 5-2 against considering rezoning property in the Willow Park Mall to allow the store

Argent Diversified Holdings (ADH) president Matt Dober used his entire allotted 15-minutes trying to convince Kelowna council to let his company build a retail cannabis outlet in Rutland.

Yet, council voted 5-2 against considering rezoning property in the Willow Park Mall on Highway 33 to allow the store. ADH owns Flora Cannabis and several other businesses in the city. The ADH development though is within 500 metres of another cannabis retail outlet, Eggs Canna, across Highway 33, in the Hollywood Station Mall. That is not allowed under city bylaws.

“What public harm will be caused by letting us operate at this location,” said Dober in making his case to council.

Flora has three stores in Kelowna, but none in the Rutland neighbourhood. The only other cannabis store in the area is Cheeba Cheebas on Rutland Road South. Most of council supported staying with the bylaw, although some councillors and Dober pointed out exceptions have been made in downtown Kelowna.

“I submit the Rutland urban area is downtown 2.0,” said Dober. “Council has approved other locations within 500 metres, that is our argument.”

Councillor Charlie Hodge supported the rezoning and added he didn’t feel a third store in the Rutland area would create major competition.

“‘I’ve never agreed with the 500-metre policy,” he said.

Mayor Colin Basran supported rezoning and sending the development to a public hearing.

“I like the location,” he said.

Councillor Brad Sieben excused himself from the discussion citing a conflict of interest.

Council has supported 24 rezoning applications for retail cannabis sales since the subzone was created in 2019, with 23 properties being rezoned and one currently at third reading. The provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has issued 18 licences as of April 2022.

