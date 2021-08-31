Proposed spa resort in West Kelowna moves along review process

If approved, the site will feature a silent spa, a regular spa, treatment rooms and hotel rooms

A proposed spa resort in West Kelowna is inching closer to reality.

Baden Spa is slated to be built on the hilltop of Shannon View Drive and will feature a bistro/restaurant, cabins, hotel buildings, a silent spa, a regular spa, staff housing, and treatment rooms.

The proposal to build a spa resort on the vacant site was first heard in council in June of this year and is now being reviewed by the city’s agricultural advisory committee before coming back to council for a second reading.

The developers of the spa resort have applied to amend West Kelowna’s Official Community Plan (OCP), re-designating the area from low-density multiple family homes to tourist commercial to accommodate the business.

The spa resort was proposed for the site as it had been sitting vacant since 2013, after plans to build a 49-unit townhouse development did not go through.

According to staff, they wanted the committee to review the application so members can provide feedback that will help prepare a more detailed zoning bylaw amendment before the application goes back to council.

