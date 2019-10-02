The Gellatly Bay area is one portion of the Trail 2000 that would likely receive consistent traffic (Capital News file)

Proposed trail connecting Peachland and Lake Country back in the spotlight

West Kelowna and Peachland mayors met ministry officials to discuss the Trail 2000 project

West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country residents could soon have an established trail that connects their three communities.

At the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) meeting last week in Vancouver, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom met with Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin and other ministry staff to begin discussions on how to advance the 50-kilometre project.

READ MORE: West Kelowna wine trail nearly complete

Despite the discussions, Milsom said there’s still obstacles to overcome for the project to become a reality.

“We discussed significant challenges with the portion of the trail between Seclusion Bay Road and Robson Place in Peachland, just past where the trail leaves West Kelowna”, he said.

The area between the two roads is forested and is directly adjacent to Highway 97 on Okanagan Lake. There is no established path connecting the two roads.

Milsom notes that provincial authorities also need to step in to help with the portion of the proposed project.

“This section (Seclusion Bay Road and Robson Place) requires a right-of-way from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure,” he said.

“We talked to the Ministry about working together to obtain the right-of-way as soon as possible to connect these sections of the trail, bringing us closer to the goal of Trail 2000.”

The Gellatly Bay Trail and Parks Society has highlighted the different obstacles facing the proposed trail on its website.

“As various (of the trail) sections pass through private property, discussions must be held with landowners to ensure their rights and wishes are respected.”

Despite the challenges, the City of West Kelowna has said in its recreational trails master plan that portions of the planned trail are already heavily used by local residents — including the Gellatly Bay Recreation Corridor along Okanagan Lake.

Connecting the trail first from Peachland to William R. Bennett bridge would be the main focus for the city, Milsom has said.

*

*

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humongous buck in North Okanagan backyard
Next story
West Kelowna gas pipe relocation impacts local facilities

Just Posted

West Kelowna to install two new local playgrounds

The playgrounds are expected to cost around $165,000

Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

Proposed trail connecting Peachland and Lake Country back in the spotlight

West Kelowna and Peachland mayors met ministry officials to discuss the Trail 2000 project

Warriors drop 7th straight, look for bounce back this weekend

West Kelowna plays back-to-back games in Penticton starting Friday night

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation into disappearance of hunter

Gordon Solloway left home on Sept. 26 for a short hunting trip

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Most Read