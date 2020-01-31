Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience

The screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area above the arena’s scoreboard

The new screens have been installed at Prospera Place (Photo courtesy of GSL Holdings)

Watching sport events at Prospera Place in Kelowna just got a lot more exciting.

Kelowna-based developer GSL Group recently installed four high-resolution LED screens on the main video board in the area.

GSL CEO Graham Lee said the installation will help transform Prospera Place into a modern day sport facility.

“When we built Prospera Place in 1999, these type of screens were only in the newer buildings in larger cities like Vancouver and Los Angeles,” said Lee.

“These screens continue to become more affordable, which have allowed us allowing us to make this decision to purchase these for the building.”

In total, the screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area to enhance video quality above the arena’s scoreboard.

GSL Group vice president Terry Armstrong said the screens will help to attract more sporting events to the facility.

“Upgrades to the arena, such as our new state of the art LED video screen system, allow Prospera Place to hold world class events of national significance,” said Armstrong.

“That include the upcoming 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.”

Prospera Place opened in 1999 and can hold almost 6,900 people during events.

