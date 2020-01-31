The new screens have been installed at Prospera Place (Photo courtesy of GSL Holdings)

Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience

The screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area above the arena’s scoreboard

Watching sport events at Prospera Place in Kelowna just got a lot more exciting.

Kelowna-based developer GSL Group recently installed four high-resolution LED screens on the main video board in the area.

GSL CEO Graham Lee said the installation will help transform Prospera Place into a modern day sport facility.

“When we built Prospera Place in 1999, these type of screens were only in the newer buildings in larger cities like Vancouver and Los Angeles,” said Lee.

READ MORE: Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

“These screens continue to become more affordable, which have allowed us allowing us to make this decision to purchase these for the building.”

In total, the screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area to enhance video quality above the arena’s scoreboard.

GSL Group vice president Terry Armstrong said the screens will help to attract more sporting events to the facility.

“Upgrades to the arena, such as our new state of the art LED video screen system, allow Prospera Place to hold world class events of national significance,” said Armstrong.

“That include the upcoming 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.”

Prospera Place opened in 1999 and can hold almost 6,900 people during events.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment
Next story
Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want a 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience

The screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area above the arena’s scoreboard

UPDATE: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison, 11 years parole ineligibility

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

Team Jamela dances for dad at Swinging with the Stars

Jamela Van Steinburg father passed away after spending time in the Central Okanagan Hospice

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy. Ice sculpting is a… Continue reading

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Most Read