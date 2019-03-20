Protected bike lane, multi-use bridge to improve Kelowna cycling network

Construction begins next week to improve the city’s cycling network.

(Contributed)

The City of Kelowna will be building new bike lanes starting next week.

Starting Monday, March 25, for approximately four months until the end of July, construction will occur on sections of Sutherland Avenue to complete Phase 1 of the Sutherland Avenue Protected Bike Lane project, according to the city in a news release.

During this time, Sutherland Avenue will be closed between Richter Street and Ethel Street, and the Sutherland Avenue westbound lane will be closed between Richter Street and the Mill Creek Bridge, with two-way traffic maintained at the Pandosy/Sutherland intersection.

READ MORE: Cycling society makes tracks on trails

In addition to the protected bike lane, work will also include traffic signal upgrades, utility upgrades, improved street lighting, sidewalk replacement between Richter and Ethel streets, and a new multi-use pedestrian/cyclist bridge at Mill Creek. Construction will generally occur Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the release said.

READ MORE: Kelowna bike-share program may see growth in electric bikes

When work on Sutherland Avenue and Pandosy Street is complete in July, construction will then begin on Ethel Street, between Sutherland Avenue and Springfield Road, to complete Phase 4 of the Ethel Street Active Transportation Corridor. The new bike lanes on Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are expected to open together in November, once both projects are complete, the release said.

READ MORE: Kelowna staff still support plans to extend Sutherland

These projects will fulfill priorities identified in the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, improving the connectivity and safety of active transportation networks. For more information and to sign up for e-updates, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

READ MORE: Ethel Street to reopen in Kelowna as upgrade work wraps up


