A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)

A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)

Protection orders launched to protect salmon runs in Okanagan

The orders are for the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek area

With drought conditions affecting river flow all around the Thompson Okanagan area, fish population protection orders are being enacted.

These orders are to protect spawning chinook salmon in the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek area by temporarily restricting water use for forage crops.

Both areas have seen persistent low stream flows that are threatening the survival of chinook populations as they enter their annual migration season.

The orders come into effect immediately, on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Approximately 398 surface and groundwater licence holders in the lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek area must stop using water to forage crops which include grass for hay alfalfa and forage corn.

The order does not apply to water diverted and used for non-forage crops like market vegetables, livestock watering or domestic purposes. It also does not apply to water users that are supplied by a water utility supported by water storage. The order may be revoked if water flows recover.

Irrigation of forage crops is one of the most water-intensive agricultural water uses. This order falls under the Water Sustainability Act’s purpose of avoiding significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems.

For more information, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/drought.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Wind largely behind massive Keremeos wildfire growth

READ MORE: ‘Save the rest of the city’: Reflecting on Okanagan Mountain Park 2003 wildfire

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Chinook salmon protectionSalmon

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Foot ferry makes long-awaited first sailing from Nanaimo to Vancouver
Next story
Review of troubled supportive housing in Maple Ridge finds more mental health issues

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

A special weather statement is in affect for four major Okanagan Highways as strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast. (Environment Canada)
Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)
Body recovered from Okanagan Lake presumed to be boat captain

Lake Country Council Chambers. (Photo/District of Lake Country)
Close votes on Lake Country council allows lake resort