Protest against RBC funding fossil fuels to take place at UBC Okanagan

UBCO will join students at 11 other Canadian universities to protest RBC

A protest is planned to take place at the University of B.C.’s Okanagan campus tomorrow (March 2).

Students from UBCO are joining 11 other Canadian universities to protest the Royal Bank of Canada’s funding of fossil fuel projects and driving the climate crisis while violating Indigenous rights.

The campus protests will be using #RBCOffCampus to stand in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders resisting the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.

RBC is said to be Canada’s largest funder of fossil fuels and the sixth largest worldwide.

Students are demanding UBCO remove RBC’s presence from campus.

The protest will start at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the University Centre building.

