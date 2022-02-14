Protest at West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Secondary

Students were on school steps chanting and holding up signs

Students on the steps of Mt. Boucherie Secondary School (Photo/Dave Ogilvie)

There was an anti-rape protest at Mt. Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna this morning (Feb. 14).

A witness told Capital News there were approximately 30 to 40 students on the front steps of the school chanting “no means no” and holding up signs just before 9:00 a.m. A Mt. Boucherie student who contacted Capital News confirmed those details.

RCMP attended and spoke with the students who left soon after. It’s not clear how many of the students attend Mt. Boucherie Secondary.

Capital News has reached out to Central Okanagan Public Schools and the RCMP for comment.

