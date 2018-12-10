People hold a sign at a B.C. courthouse prior to the bail hearing for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer on Monday, December 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

The bail hearing for a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei who is wanted by the United States on allegations of fraud heard about plans for her security today if she is released.

A former RCMP officer and head of a private security firm told B.C. Supreme Court he is developing a plan to provide security for Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer.

News of Meng’s arrest last week shook world stock markets and derailed British Columbia’s trade mission to China on the weekend as the Chinese government warned Canada of “grave consequences” if Meng is not released.

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive while she was travelling through Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1.

Outside court, a protester said Canada is helping the United States do its “dirty work” by arresting her.

Protester Ada Yu, who lives in Vancouver and is originally from China, says she doesn’t think the U.S. has a strong case against Meng and it appears to be politically motivated.

Yu says Meng’s arrest is a violation of a Chinese citizen’s legal rights.

Read more: Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Read more: B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

The Canadian Press

Protester says Canada doing U.S. 'dirty work' outside Huawei exec's bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

