Protesters expected at DunnEnzies Kelowna drag show

Mackenzie said that the protesters are hypocrites hiding hate behind religion

(DunnEnzies drag performers/ Facebook)

Employees of DunnEnzies in Kelowna have reportedly received threats of violence for organizing a drag show that is intended for adults.

The owner of DunnEnzies on Lakeshore Road, Karyn Mackenzie, said that the show involves explicit adult content and is intended for adults, but as the restaurant is is an all ages venue, they respect a parent’s right to choose what is best for their child and permit minors to enter if they are accompanied by an adult.

Mackenzie said that at DunnEnzies as well as respecting a parent’s right to choose they also respect people’s right to protest.

“What I do not support is the hate speech and threats of violence that have been against us and our family for hosting this event. It’s all getting to be a bit much,” said Mackenzie.

In a post on social media the group protesting the event invites people to join them if they share in the belief that “exposing children to adult sexual performances is inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Mackenzie said that the protesters are not child advocates, they are hypocrites hiding hate behind religion. She asks any protesters attending the event to consider donating to the holiday food and toy drive.

“We are hosting the Salvation Army Crusin’ Xmas toy/food drive at the same time so we ask if people are coming to protest, which is their right, that they kindly bring a donation to support actual at risk children.”

