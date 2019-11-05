A group of protesters have block a ship carrying pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from docking in the Port of Vancouver, WA, on Nov.5, 2019.(Portland Rising Tide/Facebook)

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

A number of protesters across the border locked themselves to a dock at the Port of Vancouver in Washington Tuesday morning in order to stop a shipment of pipeline for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from getting to B.C.

According to the Portland Rising Tide, five protesters climbed onto the dock, supported by dozens of kayakers and other boats.

“This is not just a Canadian problem, but an American problem, too,” Cedar George-Parker, a Tsleil-Waututh Nation member, said in a news release. “We need people in the U.S. to stand in solidarity and take action to stop this pipeline. The border will not divide us.”

Video posted by the activists at about 10:30 a.m. showed local police officers attempting to detain those on the dock.

This is the third protest targeting the port since September when activists learned pipe materials were being imported by ship to Washington before being transported by rail to B.C.

The expansion project was approved for a second time in June, after the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval last year due to insufficient environmental review and inadequate Indigenous consultations.

Tuesday’s protests come as Saskatchewan was granted leave to intervene in support of the federal government in B.C.’s appeal of the pipeline.

Black Press Media has reached out to the port authority for more details.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm ready to tackle winter roads
Next story
Highway 97 in Kelowna closed for several hours Tuesday morning

Just Posted

Highway 97 in Kelowna closed for several hours Tuesday morning

A police incident closed the area between Spall Road and Cooper Road

Kelowna Chamber seeks community input to develop government policy

The forum will be held Nov. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Okanagan College Coyotes start basketball season with history-making 4-win weekend

The Coyotos men and women squads start the 2019-20 season in the win columns

Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

Free downtown parking coming to Kelowna

City councillors have passed motion to provide free downtown parking during all Saturdays in December

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Hergott: Who is responsible when a child gets hurt in the street?

Lawyer Paul Hergott looks at parents responsibility for when a child is hurt playing in the street

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Salmon Arm ready to tackle winter roads

Fifteen city vehicles, staff on deck to keep roads, sidewalks clear of snow and ice

U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

SilverStar Mountain Resort was the only Canadian resort to land Family Skier’s Top 5 list

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Most Read