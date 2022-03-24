Province adds $10/day childcare spots in Thompson-Okanagan

The provincial government has added six childcare sites in the Thompson-Okanagan to the $10 a day childcare program.

A news release from the Ministry of Children and Family development states families will pay no more than $200 per month per child for full-time enrolment during regular business hours.

“The difference affordable child care can make for a family is incredible,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. We all want our children to have a good foundational start, and this allows parents, especially women, to rejoin the workforce in greater numbers and support our economic prosperity.”

In the 2021 budget, the NDP government promised to expand the number of $10 a day spaces in B.C. by converting 3,750 licensed child care spaces into low-cost spaces for families. This includes 309 new spaces in the Thompson-Okanagan.

“We’ve heard from families that having access to $10 a day child care is life-changing, and when our ChildCareBC plan is fully implemented, no family will pay more than $10 a day for licensed child care.,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care.

The new childcare spaces are being added to YMCA Child Care at Kelowna Secondary school (28 spaces), OneSky Community Resources Society, Little Learners Academy (52), and Queens Park YMCA Child Care and Preschool (50) in Penticton, The Bridge Educational Society, Early Years Centre (59) in Lumby, Kamloops Christian School Early Learning Centre (92), and Yellowhead Community Services Society, Riverside Child Care (28) in Clearwater.

