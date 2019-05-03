White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker speaks during Friday morning’s announcement of $1-million in provincial funding for White Rock Pier repair and waterfront restoration. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

A day after a community group launched a funding drive to help rebuild the White Rock Pier, the provincial government announced a $1 million commitment to aid the cause.

The B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs – represented by MLA Ravi Kahlon (Delta North), White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, Coun. Helen Fathers – made the announcement Friday morning during a news conference at White Rock’s recently re-opened Memorial Park.

“The historic White Rock pier is a cultural icon and a significant contributor to the local economy, drawing more than one million visitors to the community each year,” said Kahlon.

“Restoring the pier will help local businesses and improve recreational and cultural opportunities for the community.”

“Last winter’s storm devastated our community, impacting both residents and the local economy alike,” said Walker.

“We are grateful for the provincial grant to help us reconstruct our waterfront and pier and protect our shoreline from the impacts of climate change.”

A release, issued by the province shortly after the announcement, states the funding will help repair waterfront infrastructure from storm damage along the promenade and White Rock pier, helping restore the economic and social heart of the community.

On Thursday, Friends of the Pier – a group of community leaders and fundraisers – announced a plan to raise $2-million for restoration of the pier, which was badly damaged in a Dec. 20 storm and has been closed ever since.

Repairing the pier is estimated to cost about $16.2 million, and even with insurance and contributions from different levels of government, there is an estimated shortfall of about $2 million, Friends of the Pier chair Bob Bezubiak – who also spoke Friday – explained at Thursday’s event.

The community fundraising efforts aim to cover that amount.

“This is a real chance for all of us to pay it forward for every stroll and every picture ever taken on the pier,” Bezubiak said Thursday.

Near the end of Friday’s news conference, in response to a question about the estimated $2-million shortfall – and specifally, how the effort will still be $1 million short after the provincial donation – Walker said there were still insurance claims and other funding sources yet to be finalized, but the provincial funds were a good start, and vital to helping repair work, which he said will begin this month.

A target date to re-open the pier is still Aug. 31, he said.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer
Next story
Custom bikes stolen from Vernon BMX Club

Just Posted

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Oyama

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Okanagan animal response team wants to help you prep for wildfire season

ALERT: Prepare pets for wildfires with evacuation plans, grab-and-go kits and mutual aid agreements

City of Kelowna looking for region-wide transportation feedback through new survey

The survey will help shape regional transportation planning

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Vernon students strike for climate action — again

This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.

Custom bikes stolen from Vernon BMX Club

Among the bikes that were stolen were two, one-of-a-kind custom bikes worth over $3,500 each.

Black bear dines at Summerland rabbit hutch

Bears have been observed in the South Okanagan, in search of food

Saskatchewan top court rules 3-2 federal carbon tax is constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

EDITORIAL: Controlling cannabis

Summerland and the province of B.C. already have regulations governing cannabis retail stores

Most Read