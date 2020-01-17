Province could soon allow e-scooters on Kelowna streets

Okanagan e-scooter companies are currently limited to certain areas in the city

The rise of electronic mobility continues as the provincial government could soon approve e-scooters and other electronic vehicles to operate on city streets.

According to a press release from the B.C. government, e-scooter users are one stop closer to being allowed on streets after the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure released its pilot project proposal package that will allow communities to get ahead of the curve for next e-scooter season.

“We recognize technology and transportation are changing, and people want new ways to commute,” said Rick Glumac from the ministry.

“I look forward to seeing how these pilot projects will help British Columbians access modern ways of getting around their communities.”

In Kelowna last summer, there were four e-scooter companies that were usable in certain areas of the city including the lakefront and the Okanagan Rail Trail. The province’s pilot project would allow certain companies to operate on city streets, something that is currently prohibited by the B.C. government.

The pilot project hopes to be a first step towards the province’s active transportation strategy that aims to support the CleanBC plan for a stronger, safer, cleaner and healthier B.C. economy.

Proposals for the pilot projects will be accepted as late as March 6 which anticipation that approved communities will be allowed to operate on streets as early as summer 2020.

