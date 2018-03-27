Province gives $5.4 million to trades training

Premier John Horgan, joined by minister of advanced education, skills and training, Melanie Mark, and Northwest Community College president Ken Burt, announces $5.4 million in industry-standard training equipment for trades and tech students in 15 public post-secondary schools in B.C. Horgan made the announcement March 27 at NWCC’s Terrace Campus. (Quinn Bender photo)

The province is investing more than $5.4 million in industry-standard training equipment for trades and tech students at 15 public post-secondary schools across B.C.. Premier John Horgan made the announcement today at Northwest Community College’s Terrace campus.

“We need to make sure you have the resources to get the right training,” Horgan said to an automotive class at the college. “We need to make sure you can leave this place and succeed wherever you want to put down your roots.”

Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education, skills and training was also on hand to tour the college campus and meet students enrolled in the trades.

“Students need to get their education and training on the same type of equipment that industry uses,” she said. “Our investment will help students succeed and thrive in a variety of jobs in different sectors – from carpentry to computing through to automotive and web design.”

The funding is intended to help schools replace obsolete equipment and better respond to changes in the industry and curriculums.

Each of the 15 post-secondary schools will receive either $310,455 and $500,000. For the funding allocation the province took into consideration regional distribution, number of seats at each institution and program mix.

Four schools received a larger share to reflect their contribution to the tech programming expansion.

Funding for each institution is as follows:

North:

Northwest Community College $310,455

College of New Caledonia $310,455

Northern Lights College $310,455

Lower Mainland:

British Columbia Institute of Technology $500,000

Kwantlen Polytechnic University $500,000

University of Fraser Valley $310,455

Vancouver Community College $310,455

Thompson – Okanagan:

Nicola Valley Institute of Technology $310,455

Okanagan College $310,455

Thompson Rivers University $500,000

Kootenays:

College of the Rockies $310,455

Selkirk College $310,455

Vancouver Island:

Camosun College $500,000

North Island College $310,455

Vancouver Island University $310,455



