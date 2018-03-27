Province gives $5.4 million to trades training

The province is investing more than $5.4 million in industry-standard training equipment for trades and tech students at 15 public post-secondary schools across B.C.. Premier John Horgan made the announcement today at Northwest Community College’s Terrace campus.
“We need to make sure you have the resources to get the right training,” Horgan said to an automotive class at the college. “We need to make sure you can leave this place and succeed wherever you want to put down your roots.”
Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education, skills and training was also on hand to tour the college campus and meet students enrolled in the trades.
“Students need to get their education and training on the same type of equipment that industry uses,” she said. “Our investment will help students succeed and thrive in a variety of jobs in different sectors – from carpentry to computing through to automotive and web design.”
The funding is intended to help schools replace obsolete equipment and better respond to changes in the industry and curriculums.
Each of the 15 post-secondary schools will receive either $310,455 and $500,000. For the funding allocation the province took into consideration regional distribution, number of seats at each institution and program mix.
Four schools received a larger share to reflect their contribution to the tech programming expansion.
Funding for each institution is as follows:
North:
Northwest Community College $310,455
College of New Caledonia $310,455
Northern Lights College $310,455
Lower Mainland:
British Columbia Institute of Technology $500,000
Kwantlen Polytechnic University $500,000
University of Fraser Valley $310,455
Vancouver Community College $310,455
Thompson – Okanagan:
Nicola Valley Institute of Technology $310,455
Okanagan College $310,455
Thompson Rivers University $500,000
Kootenays:
College of the Rockies $310,455
Selkirk College $310,455
Vancouver Island:
Camosun College $500,000
North Island College $310,455
Vancouver Island University $310,455
