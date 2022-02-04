Province provides splash of cash for Kelowna’s Pandosy pier project

The City of Kelowna is getting nearly $391,000 from the provincial government to help finish the Pandosy Public Pier Project.

It’s part of $23.1 million in funding for more than 50 new tourism projects throughout B.C.

The pier will be part of the city’s Pandosy Waterfront Park project which is expected to be completed by fall this year. Other amenities include a playground, on-site parking, a lookout, and public art. The park design was endorsed by council in 2014 following extensive public engagement. Total cost for the project is estimated at $4.5 million.

”We know tourism infrastructure is a priority for communities,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport. “Today, we are responding to this call to action from the sector that will further support its recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our investment in tourism creates good-paying jobs that directly support local economies now and will elevate our reputation as a world-class destination for the many visitors looking to return to B.C. for years to come.”

