Province seeking public input on improvements along Highway 97 in Lake Country

An open house will be held on the matter at the Winfield Memorial Hall in Lake Country on Feb. 5

The Beaver Lake/Glenmore and Highway 97 intersection is an area of focus in the study (File photo)

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation is seeking feedback on proposed safety and traffic flow improvements along Highway 97 in Lake Country.

As part of the consultation process, officials will be holding an open house for the public at the Winfield Memorial Hall in Lake Country from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

If Central Okanagan residents can’t make it to the open house, they can also voice their feedback on the safety improvements by participating in an online survey.

One area the B.C. government is seeking safety feedback on is around the Glenmore/Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 intersection.

The open house is part of bigger Highway 97 planning study that was launched last winter by the B.C. government.

