The Beaver Lake/Glenmore and Highway 97 intersection is an area of focus in the study (File photo)

Province seeking public input on improvements along Highway 97 in Lake Country

An open house will be held on the matter at the Winfield Memorial Hall in Lake Country on Feb. 5

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation is seeking feedback on proposed safety and traffic flow improvements along Highway 97 in Lake Country.

As part of the consultation process, officials will be holding an open house for the public at the Winfield Memorial Hall in Lake Country from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

READ MORE: Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

If Central Okanagan residents can’t make it to the open house, they can also voice their feedback on the safety improvements by participating in an online survey.

One area the B.C. government is seeking safety feedback on is around the Glenmore/Beaver Lake Road and Highway 97 intersection.

The open house is part of bigger Highway 97 planning study that was launched last winter by the B.C. government.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna photo contest gets people thinking about respect
Next story
Restaurant owners to present cheque on Wednesday for Kelowna girl diagnosed with tumour

Just Posted

Province seeking public input on improvements along Highway 97 in Lake Country

An open house will be held on the matter at the Winfield Memorial Hall in Lake Country on Feb. 5

Kelowna RCMP looking for witnesses following wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Restaurant owners to present cheque on Wednesday for Kelowna girl diagnosed with tumour

Central Kitchen and Bar staff recently held fundraiser to help with Elara’s treatment costs

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Hells Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

West Kelowna temporary shelter opens for people experiencing homelessness

The shelter opened last Friday and is able to accommodate up to 40 people

Icewine lovers gather at Grizzli for first annual festival

The festival also celebrated the Lunar New Year

Quintet jazzes it up with Okanagan-wide talents

Justin Glibbery group brings twist of jazz and pop

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Most Read