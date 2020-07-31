The Government of B.C. today announced they will be installing barriers on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Flickr)

Province to install highway barriers along sections of Highway 97

New barriers set to be installed between Penticton and Summerland, and Armstrong and Vernon

The provincial government is announcing it will be installing barriers on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.

Median and roadside barriers will be installed along an eight-kilometre section of the highway between West Bench Hill Road, and Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park. It will connect with the existing roadside barrier.

Construction of the project will start early fall.

There will also be barriers installed on Hwy 97 between Armstrong and Vernon.

The province’s goal is to improve safety for residents, commercial truck drivers and tourists. The government identified each section of highway as highly travelled, and believe the barriers will help improve safety and prevent head-on collisions, as well as crossover accidents.

This is not the same section of highway that claimed a life in January, following a single-vehicle crash.

READ MORE: One deceased after serious collision on Hwy 97 near Summerland

READ MORE: Petition to install safety barriers on Hwy 97 garners over 500 supporters

READ MORE: No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Over 27,000 people signed this petition since January.

“Improving safety for people is our top priority and installing median barriers along sections of the highway ensures an added layer of protection for travellers,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure today (July 31) in a release.

“This project will benefit those travelling in the Okanagan, whether it be for daily errands, business or pleasure.”

Further north, median barriers will be added to a 5.9-kilometre section of Hwy 97 between Smith Drive in Armstrong, and Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon. This project is expected to start late this year.

Drivers can expect minor delays during the construction of these projects. Work will occur outside of peak traffic hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The ministry urges drivers to obey construction zone speed limits, and the direction of traffic personnel.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates on delays.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays
Next story
Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

Just Posted

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

Kelowna police search for suspect who allegedly robbed Royal Bank with a gun

The bank will be closed for the rest of the day

Round two of mosquito control program in Central Okanagan begins August

The Regional District Mosquito Control Program to treat around 11,000 roadside catch basins

Province to install highway barriers between Penticton, Summerland

Construction of the project will start early fall

Kelowna RCMP looking for three male robbery suspects

The three suspects stole six camera sets worth between $500 and $2,500 each.

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

COLUMN: B.C. wine will cost more

B.C. wineries already pay a significant amount of taxes to local, provincial and federal governments

Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

Both fires were under two hectares in size as of Thursday night, neither threatening structures

Province to install highway barriers along sections of Highway 97

New barriers set to be installed between Penticton and Summerland, and Armstrong and Vernon

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Most Read