Province to install highway barriers along sections of Highway 97

New barriers set to be installed between Penticton and Summerland, and Armstrong and Vernon

The Government of B.C. today announced they will be installing barriers on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Flickr)

The provincial government is announcing it will be installing barriers on Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.

Median and roadside barriers will be installed along an eight-kilometre section of the highway between West Bench Hill Road, and Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park. It will connect with the existing roadside barrier.

Construction of the project will start early fall.

There will also be barriers installed on Hwy 97 between Armstrong and Vernon.

The province’s goal is to improve safety for residents, commercial truck drivers and tourists. The government identified each section of highway as highly travelled, and believe the barriers will help improve safety and prevent head-on collisions, as well as crossover accidents.

This is not the same section of highway that claimed a life in January, following a single-vehicle crash.

Over 27,000 people signed this petition since January.

“Improving safety for people is our top priority and installing median barriers along sections of the highway ensures an added layer of protection for travellers,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure today (July 31) in a release.

“This project will benefit those travelling in the Okanagan, whether it be for daily errands, business or pleasure.”

Further north, median barriers will be added to a 5.9-kilometre section of Hwy 97 between Smith Drive in Armstrong, and Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon. This project is expected to start late this year.

Drivers can expect minor delays during the construction of these projects. Work will occur outside of peak traffic hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The ministry urges drivers to obey construction zone speed limits, and the direction of traffic personnel.

Check DriveBC.ca for updates on delays.

