B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth (Black Press)

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has just announced nearly $6.5 million in grants to help women escaping violence and other crime prevention initiatives.

Farnworth made the announcement in Surrey Friday morning at DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society.

“Sharing proceeds of crime back with communities, to prevent crime and victimization and help victims to become survivors, is one more way we’re enhancing the services that people count on,” said Farnworth in a release. “Many of this year’s grant recipients are working with some of our most vulnerable citizens, helping to rebuild and heal after years and, in some cases, lifetimes of violence.”

In all, more than 170 programs — led by community organizations, school districts, police agencies and others — are set to receive a one-time grant, which will come from civil and criminal forfeiture funding.

According to a release, DIVERSEcity will receive nearly $30,000 to “enhance domestic violence supports provided to women through transition houses and second-stage recovery houses in Surrey.”

It will also receive another grant of $75,000 to further its Women’s Crime Reduction Program that targets “the intersection of crime reduction and mental health for women from multicultural, Indigenous and non-Indigenous backgrounds, who have been in conflict with the law.”

DIVERSEcity CEO Neelam Sahota said the grants will advance the organization’s efforts to “empower women who have experienced domestic violence to seek supports they need to maximize their safety and live without violence.

“The grants will also facilitate change and growth for women who experience conflict with the law, to help create better outcomes for children and families,” Sahota added.

Other grants across B.C. will help Indigenous families healing from generational trauma and help youth resist gang involvement.

Programs that address violence against women, including domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and sexual exploitation, are receiving more than $1.7 million in all, and more than $1.4 million will go to address Indigenous healing and rebuilding.

A release notes the remaining grants will help fund community initiatives that “further crime reduction and community safety, child and youth advocacy centres, restorative justice, and police training and special equipment.”

Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, said “violence is a reality” in the lives many women and children in B.C.

“But it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Dean. “Our government is proud to partner with community groups and front-line workers to address violence, support survivors and bring positive change to our communities.”

The provincial funding announcement coincides with Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in B.C.

Click here for a full list of 2017-18 grant recipients.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report
Next story
Your April 20 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Kelowna social housing project revised

BC Housing tries to mitigate neighbouring concerns

Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail

The district will pursue grants to improve the road as walking traffic will increase

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Robot caretakers could be in your future

Interior Health CEO says AI will revolutionalize medical care

Kelowna walk sheds light on blood cancer darkness

The Light The Night Walk takes Saturday, April 21, from Waterfront Park

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

RCMP seek missing Vernon woman

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Update: Gas jumps 30 cents in Vernon after pumps dipped to 109.9

UPDATE: Gas prices have since skyrocketed nearly 30 cents

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Most Read