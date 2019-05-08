Provincial reps in Kelowna to hear input on special needs youth

Meeting will be on May 23 at the Best Western in Kelowna

Members of a provincial committee will be in Kelowna later this month to hear the community’s input on how to better care for special needs children and youth.

The Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth will hold a hearing on May 23 to find out what help parents, caregivers, service providers and advocates are looking for.

The committee includes nine MLAs from all around the province. The hearing will take place at the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel and Suites in the south ballroom on May 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can come in person, by phone by calling the Parliamentary Committees Office at 250-356-2933 or 1 877-428-8337 or via the committee’s website at www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/cay.

Written input will be accepted till 5 p.m. on June 7.

