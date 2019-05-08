The Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth in a meeting lsat year. (BC Legislature/Twitter)

Provincial reps in Kelowna to hear input on special needs youth

Meeting will be on May 23 at the Best Western in Kelowna

Members of a provincial committee will be in Kelowna later this month to hear the community’s input on how to better care for special needs children and youth.

The Select Standing Committee on Children and Youth will hold a hearing on May 23 to find out what help parents, caregivers, service providers and advocates are looking for.

The committee includes nine MLAs from all around the province. The hearing will take place at the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel and Suites in the south ballroom on May 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can come in person, by phone by calling the Parliamentary Committees Office at 250-356-2933 or 1 877-428-8337 or via the committee’s website at www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/cay.

Written input will be accepted till 5 p.m. on June 7.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Province to shelve panel’s ‘urgent’ farmland recommendations
Next story
Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Just Posted

Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The first annual fundraiser raised funds for the MS Society of Canada

Kelowna-Lake Country NDP nominate teen to run in federal election

High school student Justin Kulik will challenge incumbent Liberal MP in October’s federal election

Murder trial continues for man charged in 2014 Rutland murder

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued on May 8 with voire dire discussion about evidence

Preliminary inquiry set for man accused in police-involved shooting in Kelowna

John Michael Aronson, 30, is facing a multitude of weapon and assault charges

Okanagan students organize dodgeball game for a cause

The 3rd Annual District Dodgeball Tournament returns May 9

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Vernon Taekwon-do athlete earns two medals for Canada at World Championship

Brianna Li was one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Infamous satirical folk three way headed to the Okanagan

No Nap’s 3-Way returns to Vernon for even bigger show

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

Most Read