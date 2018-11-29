Public asked to give feedback for Lake Country health hub

A feasibility study is currently underway for a health centre in the district

Lake Country Health Hub working committee—back row: Bonny Taylor, Devon Wolfe, Megan Ross and Brenda Kalinovich; front row: Sandy Colero, Holly Flinkman and Joanne de Vries. Absent from the photo is Rob Geier. Photo: contributed

The Lake Country Health Planning Society is asking for your feedback as part of its feasibility study for a new health hub.

The study, which started in August 2018 and will run to May 2019, is looking at the possibility of a health centre in the district. A workshop will be held Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Beasley Community Centre in order to gather public feedback about the health hub’s design.

“What we’d like to do is highlight this opportunity for the community to provide feedback. The engage is basically to create the vision and function of the hub,” said Brenda Kalinovich, executive director for the Lake Country Health Planning Society.

“We’ve been doing this needs assessment for a couple of years, so this is the last phase in stage one (of the study),” she said. “This is an opportunity for the community to have a voice in the planning of how to meet those needs… this community needs more support in the areas of mental health, public health and urgent care.

READ MORE: Lake Country health hub feasibility study funded

“We’ve met with numerous stakeholders and the residents of Lake Country are huge stakeholders (in this) and we want to see how we would implement those services in a community health centre.”

The first phase of the study wil wrap up with the community feedback, while the second phase will create scenarios for how to integrate the centre into the community, Kalinovich said.

Questions for the public will focus on how services will function in the community.

The completed feasibility study will be delivered to the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Central Okanagan Collaborative Services committee by May 31, 2019.

To register for the workshop, visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/lake-country-health-hub-citizen-engagement-workshop-tickets-52631278571.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.