Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

Interior Health (IH) is advising that patrons who visited a restaurant in Revelstoke around Dec. 12 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

IH stated in an update on Dec. 24 that anyone who visited Zala’s Restaurant between Dec. 12 and 15 should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit.

There have been potential exposures of COVID-19 at the business, located at 1601 Victoria Rd.

The health authority added as long as customers remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit.

“Public Health routinely follows up with confirmed cases and close contacts directly to advise on self-isolation,” stated IH, adding potential exposure notifications are released by IH when they cannot confidently contact trace every individual who may have been exposed.

Zala’s has temporarily closed as a result of the exposure. They are working with IH, “to ensure a safe reopening in the future.”

The health authority continues to see cases in the community, as well as others in the IH region.

“Environmental public health continues to have staff in Revelstoke working with local businesses to ensure they have the information they need to have appropriate safety protocols in place to reduce the risk to patrons,” stated IH.

With the holidays around the corner, IH advised small holiday gatherings with household contacts only.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Seek a test immediately if you have one or more of these key symptoms:

Fever and chills

Cough

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

You can book a test online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php

Or you can book a test over the phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking your test.

The BC Centre for Disease Control website will continue to update Revelstoke and other local health area data on a weekly basis.

For more information visit Interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/.

Coronavirus