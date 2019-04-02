Public consultation plans announced for Glenmore/Highway 97 intersection

Public consultation for a fix for the Highway 97/Glenmore Road intersection that has been plaguing Lake Country residents for years is expected to be held later this spring.

Norm Letnick, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA posted on his Facebook page that he asked the transportation minister if there was an update on the review of options to fix the intersection.

He said a response was given that public engagement would take place in late spring with a final decision made within a year and a half.

In a previous interview with The Calendar, Mayor James Baker said it’s been studied for the last five or six years and council has been pushing the province to fix it.

READ MORE: Lake Country won’t see plan to fix Glenmore/Highway 97 intersection for 2 years

The Glenmore/Beaver Lake/Highway 97 has had the highest number of crashes in Lake Country in 2018, according to ICBC, with 129.

READ MORE: Beaver Lake Road has highest number of crashes in Lake Country

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.