Public feedback pursued for Kelowna parks plan

Residents invited to give feedback as the next step in developing the Parks Master Plan

Six neighbourhood information sessions in May will help shape the vision for Kelowna’s parks.

Residents are invited to give feedback as the next step in developing the Parks Master Plan.

“Creating a comprehensive master plan to guide the expansion, development, and operations of our parks system is an important step in offering public spaces for all ages and abilities as the city grows over the next 40 years,” said Stefan Johansson, parks and landscape planner.

Residents provided feedback in 2021 which helped the project team learn about how people used the city’s overall parks system.

“We are committed to creating a vibrant parks system that meets the needs of our community and we invite residents to participate to help inform the development of phase 2 our master plan, which will help guide decisions on park development, connectivity and stewardship within our five urban centres,” added Johansson.

The information sessions are neighbourhood focused and the open house will look at the parks system city-wide. All sessions will be come-and-go with the opportunity to talk to staff, add feedback to maps, and learn more about the project. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this important conversation about how we can make sure our parks are accessible, safe, and enjoyable for all who use them.

The information sessions are as follows:

May 11 – Knox Mountain, 4-7 p.m.;

May 12 – City Park, 1-3 p.m.;

May 12 – Rutland YMCA, 4-6 p.m.;

May 13 -Kelowna’s Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market, 8-11 a.m.;

May 13 -Parkinson Rec Centre (open house), 1-4 p.m.;

May 14 – Corner of Groves Ave & Pandosy St, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.;

May 18 – Kerry Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Visit the City of Kelowna website for more information about the Parks Master Plan.

