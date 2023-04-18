Public hearing pushed back for Kelowna Springs golf course

The public hearing has been rescheduled from Jun 6 to 20

Kelowna city council has rescheduled a public hearing on the future land use designation for Kelowna Springs golf course.

It was originally set for June 6, however, the date was moved to June 20 beginning at 4 p.m.

Coun. Luke Stack brought up the change during council’s April 17 regular meeting.

“I just wanted to make sure the public had that information, whether you’re pro or con, they want to be able to write in and express their position on the matter.”

Correspondence will be accepted by the city starting May 23.

The journey to the public hearing began in July 2022 when Stack made a motion to amend the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) to have the property deemed private recreational.

It is currently zoned P3 parks and open space but has been identified for potential future industrial use in the OCP.

In Feb. 2023, Kelowna Springs was sold to Vancouver-based Density Group.

The company has said its redevelopment of the property will create an estimated 1,040 new job opportunities and approximately $1.17 million in annual tax revenue for the city. It would also consider recreational use for a portion of the lands.

