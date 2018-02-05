Public hearing scheduled for Banks Crescent proposal

The controversial Banks Crescent project is going to public hearing, more than a year after it was first introduced to the Summerland public. (File illustration)

Summerlanders can voice their opinions on the controversial Banks Crescent development proposal on Monday, Feb. 5 at a public hearing.

The District of Summerland’s public hearing will be held at the Arena Banquet Room, 8820 Jubilee Rd., from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The hearing may be extended if additional time is needed to accommodate all who wish to speak.

At issue is the proposal by the Lark Group to build 424 units of seniors housing on land overlooking Okanagan Lake.

The property is a total of 5.7 hectares, with a usable area of 2.6 hectares.

The development proposal is a mix of market housing, independent and assisted living, along with amenities.

At present, the land is being used as an orchard, although it is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The proposal was first presented to the public in November, 2016.

Since that time, opponents of the proposal have voiced their concerns about the stability of the slope, the effects on Shaugnessy Spring which supplies water to the trout hatchery in Summerland, the effects of increased traffic and changes to the character of the neighbourhood.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. has submitted a letter to council, outlining their concerns about the Aquifer Protection Strategy document, prepared by Lark Enterprises Ltd.’s consultants.

Hatchery representatives are concerned about the effects of possible turbidity events from the development.

A petition opposing the development, circulated by Summerlanders for Sensible Development, was started in December, 2016. The petition, in written and online forms, now has more than 3,100 signatures, most from Summerland residents.

Gary Tamblyn of the Lark Group has stopped and close to 3,000 Summerland addresses. He has received 1,210 signed letters of support, including 160 from Summerland businesses.

He has also received 270 letters of support without signatures and online support from 46 people.

Of the addresses he visited, 163 were opposed, 523 were neutral and 746 were not at home.

The decision on whether to approve the development is in the hands of the seven members of Summerland’s municipal council.

