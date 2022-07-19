man in handcuffs file photo

Public help arrest man with hammer threatening people in Penticton

The 32-year-old had caused a disturbance in a grocery store

The public helped arrest a 32-year-old man of no fixed address who was allegedly running around the Penticton Plaza parking lot wielding a hammer and threatening people Monday evening.

On July 18, at 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance inside a grocery store at the Penticton Plaza at 1301 Main Street.

The man became upset when animal control seized his dog while the store’s security personnel were processing him for allegedly committing theft, said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.

According to police, the man was holding a hammer and began running around the parking lot threatening to assault people and damage property.

Officers arrived, and with the assistance of the public, were able to safely arrest him.

Charges of mischief, theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for approval.

READ MORE: Over 150 gather to protest uprise in crime in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePenticton

Previous story
Crews battle West Kelowna fire from land, sky and water
Next story
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

Just Posted

An investigation by Kamloops RCMP and B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit prevented the Throttle Lockers gang from establishing a clubhouse in Kamloops. (Courtesy of Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia)
Joint investigation stops Hells Angels ‘support club’ from expanding into Kamloops

Paul's Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Marine rescue after CPR performed at Okanagan Lake beach

Water main replacement starting July 25 will close a section of Clement Avenue between Ellis and Richter streets until the end of August.
Closures for Kelowna’s Clement Avenue begin July 25

(Contributed)
It’s a party in downtown Kelowna