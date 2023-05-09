Six neighbourhood information sessions and an open house will help shape the vision for Kelowna’s parks. (City of Kelowna)

Public information sessions for Kelowna’s parks master plan

Input is being collected through an online survey, mapping tool, and in-person events

Public information sessions on the city’s parks master plan will be available May 11-18.

They include a drop-in open house and six neighbourhood sessions.

The project team will be available, and residents are invited to meet staff and talk about the vision, guiding principles, priorities, and more for Kelowna’s parks.

The six information sessions are neighbourhood focused and the May 13 open house looks at the parks system city-wide.

Input is being collected through an online survey, mapping tool, and in-person events:

  • May 11, 4 to 7 p.m. – Knox Mountain
  • May 12, 1 to 3 p.m. – City Park
  • May 12, 4 to 6 p.m. – Rutland YMCA
  • May 13, 8 to 11 a.m. – Kelowna’s Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market
  • May 13, 1 to 4 p.m. – Parkinson Rec Centre (open house)
  • May 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Corner of Groves Ave & Pandosy St
  • May 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Kerry Park

More information is available on the City of Kelowna website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

