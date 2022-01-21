Public to get say on redevelopment of Kelowna’s Tolko mill site

Three virtual workshops are being held in February

The company redeveloping the old Tolko mill site in Kelowna is at the visioning stage of the concept.

Holcar Developments is hosting three interactive virtual workshops to help them see the future of the mill site:

Saturday, February 5th, 10am-12pm

Tuesday, February 8th, 5:30pm-7:30pm

Thursday, February 10th, 10am-12pm

If you can’t make one of those dates, there will be more opportunities to engage, as it will be integrated with the City of Kelowna’s public process for the North End Plan.

Following the public input stage, Holcar will prepare a concept plan that provides direction for potential land use and housing, parks and public spaces, recreational and cultural facilities, and transportation and utility scenarios. Multiple options will be developed and refined into one preferred scenario, which should be available mid to late this year.

The mill was built in 1932 and served the community for over 80 years before being permanently closed in 2020.

