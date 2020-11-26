Public warned after woman assaulted in Vernon’s Polson Park

RCMP on the hunt for suspect, described as in his 30’s

A brazen assault in Polson Park has led to RCMP releasing a public warning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an adult female who was grabbed and assaulted by an unknown male while walking her dog in Polson Park Thursday, Nov. 26 just after 4 p.m. After a brief struggle with the male, the woman managed to break free causing the suspect to flee the area. Frontline officers, including the RCMP Police Service Dog responded to the area, however the suspect male was not located.

“Frontline officers have secured the scene and are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to help identify the suspect,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the park at the time of the incident to come forward and speak with police.”

The suspect is described as a bald male, approximately 30 years of age, wearing a grey hooded sweat shirt and wrapped in a blanket. He may have also sustained injuries as a result of the victim’s dog, who bit his right arm during the struggle.

“The victim in this incident, who sustained minor injuries, can be commended for her fighting mentality,” adds Brett.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

