Public warned to stay away from algae bloom near Herald Park in Shuswap Lake

A close up image of the algae bloom in Shuswap Lake near Ashby Point taken on April 9. People and pets are warned to stay away from it and not drink the water. (Interior Health photo)

The public is being warned not to drink the water in Shuswap Lake southwest of Herald Provincial Park due to a suspected algae bloom.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued a news release stating that “effective immediately and until further notice, the public is advised not to drink water from the lake in the vicinity of the bloom site and should avoid touching the algae, which has partially washed up on shore near Ashby Point, southwest of Herald Park.”

Citizens are warned not to wade or swim in the area of the bloom and should prevent pets from ingesting any water or swimming nearby. They are also advised not to fish or consume fish caught in the area.

“The bloom, which is suspected to be Cyanobacteria (commonly known as blue-green algae), is a mass of approximately 30-metres wide.”

Testing is underway and it’s not known how long the area will be affected.

Read more: 2018 – Blue-green algae bloom leads to water warning in Salmon Arm Bay

Read more: Tappen area of Shuswap Lake shows high phosphorous and nitrogen levels

The warning points out that some blue-green algae blooms can produce chemicals that are poisonous if swallowed by people, pets or livestock. Blooms can cover the surface of the water and may look like thick pea soup. Not all blooms, however, are easy to see. Toxins can still be in the water even if you can not see the bloom.

“If ingested, symptoms of exposure to blue-green algae can include headaches, nausea, fever, sore throat, dizziness, stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches and blistering the mouth andlips. If you have been exposed to blue-green algae and have symptoms, you’re asked to contact your health care provider right away.”

More information can be found at the HealthLinkBC file No. 47 at this link.

If you have concerns, or wish to report possible algae bloom activity, contact the Report a Poacher or Polluter line (RAPP line) at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS Mobility Network.


A map of the location of suspected algae in Shuswap Lake discovered on April 9. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)

