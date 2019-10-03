Kelowna Courts (Capital News File)

Publication ban issued in West Kelowna man’s murder trial

Kevin Costin’s trial will likely continue into next year

A judge has instated a publication ban until the conclusion of trial for a West Kelowna man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Justice Voith made the decision Thursday, in relation to the trial for Kevin Costin in a Kelowna Supreme Court, which included crown Collin Forsyth and defense counsel Jordyn Watt.

READ MORE:Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Charges laid against Kevin Costin include murder, involvement with arson damaging property and interference with a body in relation to the death of 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

References in the publication ban include section 648 of the criminal code, which prohibits the publishing of information by media before the jury makes a verdict.

The trial will likely to continue into next year.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
