Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP are urging everyone to be safe for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP are urging everyone to be safe for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

‘Pumpkin to think about’: Halloween safety tips from Kelowna Fire Department/RCMP

Kelowna RCMP will be patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween night

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) and RCMP are reminding everyone to plan for a safe Halloween.

“Firecrackers and recreational fireworks are not allowed in the City of Kelowna,” said Jason Twamley, an inspector with the KFD. “Not only can they be dangerous to an inexperienced operator and those observing, but they also pose a significant fire risk with surrounding trees, grasses, and dry areas.”

Kelowna RCMP will be patrolling neighbourhoods on Halloween night.

“We encourage everyone to be extra vigilant during Halloween,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Keep an eye out in your neighbourhood and if you see something suspicious or a dangerous situation, call 911. We all want to make Halloween a safe and fun holiday for everyone.”

Halloween safety tips:

  • Choose a costume that is bright, visible, and without long trailing fabric that could catch a flame.
  • Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks so cars can easily see them.
  • Stick to the sidewalk: do not jaywalk and stay to one side of the street at a time
  • Have an adult or an older teenager accompany young children trick-or-treating
  • Keep all decorations away from open flames, especially dried flowers, crepe paper, cornstalks, and hay bales.
  • Use a battery-operated candle in your jack-o-lantern.
  • Ensure exits remain visible and are not obstructed by Halloween decorations.
  • Ensure costumes with fake weapons are easily identified as fake.
  • Check that a mask does not block the child’s vision or sightlines.
  • Teach children to stop, drop and roll if their costume catches fire.
  • Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.
  • Have parents check all candy before being consumed: candy wrappers that have been damaged or have been tampered with should be discarded.

READ MORE: Winter conditions converge on Connector and Coquihalla, west of Kelowna

READ MORE: East Meets West serves up ‘festival of lights’ during Kelowna Diwali dinner

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HalloweenKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s not enough’: Heiltsuk Nation bemoans police officers’ decision not to attend apology ceremony
Next story
PODCAST: Following the Burden family through their real time renovation

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP are urging everyone to be safe for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)
‘Pumpkin to think about’: Halloween safety tips from Kelowna Fire Department/RCMP

New Big White Fire Chief Josh Foster
Big White sizzles with Fire Chief promotion

Juilet Bridge on the Coquihalla highway. (B.C. Transportation)
West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

(@jhodyharper / Instagram)
Kelowna residents claim racism, sue Swoop airline after being kicked off flight

Pop-up banner image