Pumps run dry across the Central Okanagan

Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna all reporting gas shortages

Gas pumps are running dry around the Central Okangan.

The Petro Canada in Peachland, is out and so too is two out of three Shell stations have run dry in West Kelowna.

“Unfortunately we don’t know when we’ll be getting more,” said one teller, when asked about the situation.

In Kelowna the situation is similar, with the Pandosy shell taping up its pumps until further notice and other stations in a similar plight.

READ MORE: GAS SHORTAGE SPARKS FALSE CONCERN

Last week Nicole Fisher, spokesperson for Suncor Energy (which owns Petro-Canada) said planned maintenance at Canadian refineries has caused the shortage, but work was underway to truck fuel to those that are lacking.

“Our Edmonton Suncor refinery is back in service so it’s a matter of replenishing stations,” said Fisher.

“It’s a number of different providers that are experiencing issues,” said Fisher. “I don’t believe it’s just Petro-Canada. It is an industry issue.”

The shortage is also felt at select stations across Western Canada — including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

But those affected are sourcing additional supply to keep up with demand.

