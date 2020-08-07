Pup stolen from Vernon temporary shelter

Nicola Sanders hopes to spread the word to get Nala home to her son, the rightful owner

Nala, a five-month-old black lab-Pyrenees cross, was stolen from Vernon’s temporary homeless shelter at the curling club sometime Aug. 3, 2020. (Nicola Sanders photo)

Nala, a five-month-old puppy, was stolen from the temporary shelter in Vernon.

Nicola Sanders is hoping to get her son’s black lab-Pyrenees cross home as quickly as possible.

“They just walked right out of the curling club with her,” Sanders said of the temporary shelter that will be decommissioned at the end of the month.

Sanders’ son and girlfriend have reported the stolen pup to police, but nothing has come of it yet.

Sanders said from information she has gathered, Nala has been passed on to at least three different people in the span of four days, but this information can’t be confirmed.

“Apparently nobody has seen here,” Sanders said. “There’s been no sightings.”

Nala is easy to identify with her “four white speckled socks,” Sanders said.

“She’s quite leggy,” Sanders said. “She’s quite tall for a five-month-old dog.”

Sanders has contacted every outlet she could think of, from the SPCA and veterinary clinics to media outlets and social media forums.

Anyone with any information of Nala’s whereabouts are urged to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or email Sanders at nicolour7@gmail.com.

