The two puppies were rescued from a cliff last month. (Maple Ridge SPCA)

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Two St. Bernard-cross puppies who spent four days on a cliff in a rural area of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have landed what the local SPCA branch manager says are their best possible forever homes.

Krista Shaw of the Mission SPCA says two of the search-and-rescue crew members who found the 16-week-old dogs on the side of the cliff have been selected to adopt them.

Shaw says the branch received dozens of applications following coverage of the rescue, but staff felt giving the pups to their rescuers was the right thing to do given the bond they had formed on the mountain.

She says that while the puppies will grow up in different homes, they’ll get to “hang out” with one another all time.

Mission Search and Rescue does not typically rescue animals, but decided to step in after learning a group of concerned citizens was planning to attempt to reach the dogs in the challenging terrain.

Shaw says the puppies were wet, cold, hungry and thirsty when they arrived at the branch, but otherwise healthy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Review of West Kelowna RCMP resources promised
Next story
West Kelowna family fight for son’s future

Just Posted

Ministry of Education says new secondary school in West Kelowna top priority

The Ministry says School District #23 has included the school in their 5 year capital plan

Review of West Kelowna RCMP resources promised

Following the UBCM meetings in Sept. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has sent a letter

West Kelowna family fight for son’s future

Benjamin Weller was diagnosed with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy at six months old

Joe Rich Fire Rescue to hold 14th annual food bank drive

The drive will take place Nov. 18

Cannabis and mental health to be discussed in Okanagan College speaker series

The talk will take place Nov. 13

Find me my furever home

Several cats that were surrendered to the BC SPCA are available for adoption

Okanagan conservation officer urges against feeding bears

Violating the Wildlife Act can lead to fines of up to $575

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

B.C. town residents attempt to lasso wired deer

A distressed deer who has made numerous out-of-focus appearances on Facebook in… Continue reading

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Most Read