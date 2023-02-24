CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.

The CTV reality show is looking to cast farmers for the reality dating show

Wash your coveralls and hose off your work boots, CTV is looking to match up single farmers from B.C. on the rural reality dating show, Farming for Love.

On the show, urban singletons are invited out to the country where they will meet the eligible farmers and compete in a series of challenges, activities and dates.

On season one, five eligible farmers were matched up with city dwellers.

If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, nominate them on ctv.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgricultureCity of KelownaDairy FarmersFarmers marketsMeet Your FarmerOkanaganRural Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna’s Kerkhoff ready to start redevelopment plan for Mission neighbourhood
Next story
‘He’s my hero’: Penticton man who saved neighbour’s life receives rare, provincial award

Just Posted

Kerkhoff has built several projects in the Kelowna area including Executive House in the early 1980s and the recently completed One Water Street towers. (Photo/Google Maps)
Kelowna’s Kerkhoff ready to start redevelopment plan for Mission neighbourhood

UBCO’s Jaeli Ibbetson is a Canada West all-star. (Conan Shing Photography)
Hey now, you’re an all-star: UBC Okanagan baller named one of best in conference

Up to 35 centimetres of snow is expected in some regions of B.C. Interior according to Environment Canada. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior

Original painting by Nicole Young from 2020 (RCMP/Submitted)
Original abstract art recovered near Kelowna General Hospital