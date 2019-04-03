Quack Quack: Rubber Ducky Race ready to fundraise for Peachland bat society

Peachlanders and out-of-towners are ready with their rubber duckies to support a native bat population.

Doris Muhs, one of the organizers for the sixth annual Peachland Rubbery Ducky Race, said proceeds from this year’s event will support the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society.

“It’s not only important for social fabric and caring for the community, (the race) helps Peachland attracts visitors in the shoulder season,” she said.

With the discovery of bats nestled under the Peachland Visitor Centre’s roof and direction from the town to attract people to the community before the summer season began, the Rubber Ducky Race was formed.

The race will be held Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trepanier Creek at Beach Avene and Todd Road. All 600 ducks have been sold, said Muhs, but kiddie ducks are available to purchase for children for $3 at the Peachland Visitor Centre. Kid ducks will also be for sale on racing day at 10 a.m.

The event will also have music by the Okanagan Wolfman, and Keith Papa Thom, food, games and an artisan market. Prizes will be given out to those with the best duck dance and costume.

Cash prizes of $500 will be awarded for first, $300 for second and $100 for third. Ducks will be launched in three heats at 200 ducks per race. The finals will determine the winners of the roughly two-minute race down the creek, Muhs said.

The visitor centre is currently in the process of installing new screens so visitors can watch a live feed of the bats.

All proceeds from the Rubber Ducky Race will go towards the continuous development of BEEPS initiatives. To learn more about BEEPS, visit www.beepspeachland.com. This year’s community partners include the Peachland Sportsmen Association, Peachland Citizen Patrol, Peachland Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centre and the Peachland Fire Brigade.

