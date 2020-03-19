Quails’ Gate Winery restaurant offering take out amid COVID-19

Old Vines joins several prominent restaurants offering takeout in the Okanagan

Restaurants in and around the Okanagan have started offering takeout and Old Vines, the restaurant at Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, has joined that list.

Quails’ Gate CEO Tony Stewart said in a statement they wanted to support the changes in the community by offering takeout services.

“As a family business, we are deeply concerned with the health and well-being of our staff and customers and have taken increasingly significant steps over the last month to offer enhanced safety for the community in which we operate,” he said.

The restaurant’s chef Roger Suleiman and his team developed a takeout menu of boxed family meals, which is also accompanied by suggested wine pairings.

The menu is now available for ordering and pick-up.

Three-course family-style meals for two are priced at $49 and the meals for four are at $89. The meals include a choice of appetizer, main course and dessert, and optional add-ons. You can order takeout until 7 p.m. every day, with pickups from 5 to 8 p.m.

All in-house dining at the restaurant has been suspended until the end of the month when Quails’ Gate will reassess.

For more information, you can visit Quails’ Gate’s website or call them at 250-769-2500.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

