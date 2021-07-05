A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Transportation

Previous story
UPDATE: Bomb scare at Kelowna clinic false alarm
Next story
Ottawa spent nearly $20 million on COVID-19 tracking app — with inconclusive results

Just Posted

RCMP looking for information regarding fireworks incident involving a nine-year-old girl at City Park on Canada Day (Black Press Media stock photo)
VIDEO: 9-year-old injured in downtown Kelowna Canada Day shenanigans

The aircraft that will service the Kelowna to Montreal flight is painted to look like planes did when Air Canada was called Trans-Canada Air Lines. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Direct Kelowna to Montreal flights start this month

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a rollover near the Canoe Forests Products Mill on Sept. 4 in which one man was extricated from an SUV and taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Body, SUV recovered from Okanagan Lake after Westside Road crash

A finger points to an unlabeled location on a map. (NegativeSpace/Pexels)
The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt returns for second year