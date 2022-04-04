Quigley Elementary in Kelowna evacuated, RCMP on scene

An email was sent to families notifying of the evacuation at 12:39 p.m.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Hollywood Road is now open to traffic following a police incident at Quigley Elementary.

RCMP is clearing the scene, but, several officers are remaining at the school.

More information to follow once RCMP release a statement.

Quigley Elementary School has been evacuated by RCMP, according to social media reports and an email sent out by School District 23.

Guardians are being asked to use Springfield Rd. to pick students up at 1040 Hollywood Rd.

“Students will be held safely and supervised until end of day if parents are unable to collect them early. More details to come as available,” said a spokesperson for School District 23.

Reports of RCMP presence on Hollywood Rd.

There have been reports of a bomb threat at the school on Facebook, though it has not been confirmed by police yet to Capital News.

