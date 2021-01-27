Quigley Elementary students win $6,000 in books

The grant is from Indigo Love of Reading’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Students at Quigley Elementary will pick out books throughout this week. (Quigley Elementary)

Quigley Elementary students welcomed a host of new books thanks to teacher-librarian Sarah Murdoch Black.

Murdoch Black secured $6,250 worth of new books for the school’s students through a grant from the Indigo Love of Reading’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“This is awesome news for students and their families,” Murdoch Black said.

“It means each student in our school will receive about $25 of new books from Indigo for their home library.”

The grant is aimed at helping children and school communities who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. The goal is to provide students with books they can read at home that share messages of hope, inclusion and care during these difficult times.

Students will visit the library over the course of the week to pick out their books. The school hopes to distribute the books to the students over the next coming weeks.

Quigley Elementary’s principal Des Sjoquist said building a home library is a powerful way to teach children the importance of reading.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

