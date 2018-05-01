Rabbits removed from Armstrong IPE fair

Disease prompts Armstrong IPE to eliminate rabbit exhibits

You’ll see sheep, goats, pigs, cows, horses and a flock of birds at the IPE, but no rabbits.

With the onset of disease in rabbits, the Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition has decided to remove the furry little friends from the exhibit.

“This decision was based on the rabbit hemorrhagic disease that has infected a number of rabbits on Vancouver Island and has now spread to the Lower Mainland,” said Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager. “It’s a very aggressive disease that is easily carried from people, other rabbits etc. We wouldn’t want any rabbits to be in danger of contracting this horrible virus disease.”

See related: Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

The rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHD) is a serious viral disease of European rabbits that spreads easily and quickly in susceptible rabbit populations. Since many domestic (pet) rabbits breeds are derived from Europe, they are susceptible to infection. High rates of illness and death can occur in exposed rabbits.

The virus spreads among rabbits through secretions including saliva, runny eyes and nose, urine, feces and contaminated bedding, food and water. It can also be spread by humans, wildlife and insects on contaminated clothing, fur, and other surfaces. The virus can survive for long periods of time in the environment and remain infectious to animals. The disease does not affect humans and not known to affect other animals.

“The IPE takes pride in our agriculture at the fair and always have the welfare of the animals at heart,” said Paulson. “We have acted responsibly and professionally in making this decision.”

The IPE takes place Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, with the theme Sheep Thrills at the IPE — See ewe at the fair.

See related: IPE announces 2018 theme

“The IPE looks forward to having the rabbits back to the fair in 2019.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country lotto ticket a winner
Next story
David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Just Posted

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying that left mark on Kelowna

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Rabbits removed from Armstrong IPE fair

Disease prompts Armstrong IPE to eliminate rabbit exhibits

Lake Country lotto ticket a winner

$50,000 winning ticket on Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw sold in Lake Country

Kelowna panhandlers, buskers given a break

Kelowna backs off heavy-handed tactics

Residents along Mill Creek brace for potential flooding

The creek levels in Kelowna aren’t yet as threatening as a year ago

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Tiny turtle goes for a slow stroll

Carla Hunt saw this little guy at Round Lake, Armstrong, on Monday.

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

12-year-old girl from 108 Mile Ranch dies in quad incident

Fundraiser set up to help family

Most Read