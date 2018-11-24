A raccoon was reportedly left in a trap for over a week before an attempt was made to drown it. A spokesperson for the Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley, which rescued the female raccoon, calls it a “horrific” case of animal cruelty. The raccoon died shortly after it arrived at the Langley wild animal rehabilitation facility. Photo courtesy Critter Care

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

  • Nov. 24, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Someone tried to drown a young raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, according to an animal care supervisor at the Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley, who called it one of the worst cases of animal cruelty she has seen in three years with the wildlife rehabilitation facility.

Brooklynn Martin said staff at Critter Care rescued the raccoon on Friday after a tenant in a Burnaby residence contacted them to say the landlord had live-trapped a raccoon and left it in the trap for over a week.

“When the raccoon hadn’t died from hunger or the elements the [tenant said the] landlord proceeded to try and kill the raccoon by placing the live trap face-down in a garbage can full of water,” Martin said.

“The raccoon remained this way for multiple days but some how managed to stay alive.”

Martin said when the tenant realized the raccoon was still in the trap, they released it in the yard and called Critter Care.

As soon as the animal arrived back at the center it was wrapped in heat, given antibiotics for the fluid it had accumulated in its lungs, pain meds and a shot of vitamins.

Martin said the raccoon was very weak and did not require sedation.

“I held her wrapped like a baby in my arms,” Martin told Black Press.

After a few hours, the raccoon died.

Martin said the incident has been reported to the BC SPCA cruelty line, conservation officers, and The Association for the Protection of Fur Bearing Animals.

She called it “one of the most horrific cases of cruelty” staff have encountered, noting the facility is often called to rescue animals caught in leg-hold traps.

READ MORE: Critter Care opens its doors

 

Critter care released this photo of a trap and garbage can that was allegedly used in a bid to drown a raccoon. Courtesy Critter Care

Previous story
Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents
Next story
B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Christmas event list

Tis the season to be merry, fa la la la la, la la la la

Rockets’ goalie leads team to third straight win

Roman Basran makes 23 saves against rivals Victoria Royals

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

West Kelowna Warriors drop game one against Wentachee Wild

The Warriors will look for revenge after a 6-3 loss in game two Satuday night

Children’s Christmas Faire returns to Lakeside school on Sunday.

The former Kelowna Waldorf school hosts the winter festivities.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Letter: Kelowna’s character and make up defended

“Why does he feel entitled to be elected?”

Most Read